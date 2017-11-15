Central Arizona College recognizes National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Central Arizona College will join the movement to end hunger and homelessness. From Nov. 11-19, informational tables displaying resources throughout Pinal County will be available at each campus.
According to https://hhweek.org, 549,000 Americans are homeless on a typical night and 795 million people do not have enough to eat.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is a national endeavor by the National Coalition for the Homeless to promote education, action, and awareness about hunger and homelessness. More than 700 locations nationwide will come together to raise awareness about these issues.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, sponsored by The National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign against Hunger and Homelessness, was founded in 1975 at Villanova University.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College. CAC campuses in the far east Valley include Apache Junction, Florence and San Tan Valley. For addresses and more information visit the CAC website: https://centralaz.edu/locations/.
