Mock trial competition includes Apache Trail High School

Pinal County Juvenile Court Services and its Community Advisory Board will be hosting its 16th Annual Mock Trial Competition on Friday, March 9.
Nearly 200 middle school and high school students – including from Apache Trail High School, 945 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction – will compete during the day-long competition at Pinal County Superior Court in Florence. Competition begins at 8:15 a.m., according to a release.
Students will have the opportunity to compete for best witness, opening statement, closing statements, cross examination, direction examination and witness as they showcase their prosecution and defense skills, according to the release.
In addition to Apache Trail High School, schools competing include: Cactus Middle School, Casa Grande Middle School, Villago Middle School, Magma Ranch K-8, Circle Cross K-8, Maricopa Wells Middle School, Picacho Middle School, Freedom Christian Academy, Miami High School and Combs High School.
A group of Pinal County Superior Court judges will be on hand to oversee the competition, including Judge Kevin White, Judge Christopher O’Neil, Judge Brenda Oldham, Judge Delana Fuller, Judge Steve Fuller and Judge Delia Neal.
Pinal County justice of the peace judges John Ellsworth (Casa Grande), Lyle Riggs (Maricopa) and Tino Tarango (Eloy) will also be providing their expertise for the event.
Through a partnership with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, Pinal County Public Defender’s Office and Attorney General’s Office, the students have been learning courtroom tips from volunteer attorney coaches.
The Community Advisory Board is a diverse group of citizens who work with Juvenile Court Services to evaluate and enhance services to young people in Pinal County. Their common interest is to ensure that Juvenile Court practices continue to reflect the best interest of youth, families, victims and the community, according to the release.