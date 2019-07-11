Miernicki-Nojunas graduates from Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Jennifer Marie Miernicki-Nojunas

Jennifer Marie Miernicki-Nojunas of Apache Junction graduated on May 10 with high distinction from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate in administration and leadership studies, an interdisciplinary combination of sociology and economics.

Dr. Miernicki-Nojunas is also a licensed master’s level social worker and works for Arizona state government within the Arizona Early Intervention Program. She also is an adjunct sociology and social work faculty member at Grand Canyon University, according to a release.

