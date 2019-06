May 2019 Central Arizona College graduates listed

The Central Arizona College graduation ceremony May 10. (CAC)

Central Arizona College recognized its graduates during a ceremony held on Friday, May 10.

The following list of students — * denotes those who graduated with honors — represents the May 2019 graduating class. The listing is organized alphabetically by campus and includes the certificate and/or degree the student received.

Aravaipa Campus

Arcelia Cristal Avechuco-Lopez, Associate of Arts*

Angelina Flores, Hotel/Restaurant ManagementCertificate

Jose Guillermo Gomez, Associate of Science*

Sasha Desaray Gutierrez, Associate of General Studies*

Michelle Kaufhold, Associate of General Studies*

Jenna Martinez, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies*

Taylor Phillips, Associate of Arts*

Jacob Reidhead, Associate of Science

Sarah Michelle Romero, Associate of General Studies

Randolf JosephVerdugo, Jr., Associate of Arts

Maricopa Campus

Mitchell Allen, Associate of Business

Darrin Benson, Accounting Certificate

Alexis Bivens-Licudine, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Abel Castaneda, Jr., Mechatronics Certificate & Programmable Logic Controller Certificate

Christina M. Chitwood, Associate of General Studies & Associate of Arts*

Koriana J. Cyrus, Communication Studies Certificate

Elaine Madeline Cluff, Associate of Arts*

Chris Stewart Cook, Associate of Arts

Steven Davis, Associate of Business

Ashley Dobbs, Associate of Arts

Patience F. Fenteng, Associate of Arts*

Yanira Guadalupe Ferrer, Associate of Applied Science Accounting

Bianca Inez Guzman, Associate of Arts

Laura Hernandez, Arizona General Education Certificate – Business

Jennifer Hill, Associate of Applied Science Business

Mysia Hudson, Associate of General Studies

Ashley Jackson, Associate of Arts

Nora Jackson-Foutz, Business Certificate

Esequiel Jauregui, Associate of Science

Jahnei Johnson, Associate of Arts

Rebekah Julicher, Associate of Science*

Anthony Kalnasy, Associate of Arts

CynthiaKennedy, Associate of General Studies

Alexis Nikole Lindsay, Associate of Arts*

Devanair Janssanique Louise Murphy, Associate of General Studies

Austin Wayne Luiz, Associate of Science

Jeremy Merz, Associate of Arts

Mathilda ReynaMiguel, Associate of Applied Science Live Audio and Lighting

Kevin R. Martinez, Network Administration with Cyber-Security Fundamentals Certificate

Rebecca Montes, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

MelissaMullen, Associate of Business*

Kelly Myszewski, Associate of Arts*

Annie Nguyen, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Joann O’Hare, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Maria O’Hare, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Sandra O’Neal, Business Certificate

Brittany Nicole Petersen, Associate of Science

Kenya Payne Rivers, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Samantha Ricardo, Culinary Arts I Certificate, Culinary Arts II Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts

Zachary John Reinhard Thompson, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Peggy A. Rider, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming*

Taylor Leigh Roberts, Associate of General Studies

Katherine Siebert, Associate of Arts

Ashley Spires, Associate of Science

JacksonStensgard, Associate of Science*

Zachary John Reinhard Thompson, Associate of Science*

Stephanie Valdez, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Cory J. Ward, Business Certificate

Tyler Williams, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Maria ChristinaYubeta, Early Childhood Education Certificate, Associate of General Studies & Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Superstition Mountain Campus

Debra Aguirre, Early Childhood Education – Infant/Toddler Certificate

Jessica Backman, Massage Therapy Certificate

Kaleigh Ann Baker, Associate of Arts*

Andrew Betti, Associate of Science*

Katrina-Lorren BoroughSMC, Associate of Arts*

Elisabeth MarieBowler, Associate of Arts and Associate of Science

Daniel Brown, Diabetes Care and Education Certificate & Nutrition and Health Promotion Certificate

Juan Jesus Contreras, Associate of Business

Kyra Cook, Early Childhood Education Certificate

Janis Camille Erdody, Associate of Arts Fine Arts*

Roxana Figiel, Associate of Business*

Conner Eliot Gamage, Associate of Business

Joshua David Gellis, Associate of General Studies

Jacqueline Marie George, Early Childhood Education Certificate & Associate of Arts

Meagan L. Hardy, Associate of Arts*

Melissa Diane Hipps, Associate of Applied Science Radiologic Technology*

Serena Marie Jacobson, Associate of Business

Kimberly Lovely, Business Certificate

Ashlee LaRaye Malone, Massage Therapy Certificate

Rachelle Gwen Mathews, Business Certificate, Hotel/Restaurant Management Certificate & Associate of General Studies*

Maria FernandaMendoza Chico, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Derek Leon McLaughlin, Associate of Arts

Karina Palomino, Associate of General Studies

Scott Parsons, Associate of Business*

Sean R.Phillips, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies

Yasmin Rangel-Velazquez, Massage Therapy Certificate

Ian M. Richards, Associate of Arts

LuWanna Richards, Associate of Applied Science Health Information Technology*

MarcosRodriguez, Associate of Science

Stacy Rodriguez, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Dzilnizhoni Simonson, Associate of Arts*

Cynthia Lynn Stambaugh, Early Childhood Education – Infant/Toddler Certificate

Tracy Lynn Swander, Business Certificate

Christopher M. Valadez, Associate of Science

Annie D. Weaver-Bryant, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

San Tan Campus

Daniel Anderson, Associate of Business

Jacob Daniel Avila, Associate of Arts*

Joshua Bane, Associate of Arts

Holly May Beilfuss, Associate of General Studies*

Jamie L.Brown, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts*

Ivette Amayrani Campos, Associate of Arts

ColleenCopeland, Associate of Business

Kaira Natalia Cortez, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Wendy Lopez Delgado, Associate of Arts*

Sarai Del Carmen Gallo, Associate of Arts*

KristinaGarcia, Associate of Applied Science Business*

Tayler Noelle Griego, Associate of General Studies

Vashti Harer, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Wyatt Caleb Hoffman, Computer Programming Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming

Lily B. Irizarry, Associate of General Studies

Christian Johnson, Associate of Science*

Arianna C. Knowles, Associate of General Studies

CapriceLee, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies*

Cora Sophia Musgrave, Pharmacy Technician Certificate

Heather L. Sego, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts*

Tania Priscilla Shute, Early Childhood Education Certificate

Braidy Susel, Associate of Arts

Joshua Zaker, Associate of Business

Signal Peak Campus

Bailey Abel, Associate of Arts

Israel Aispuro, Associate of Arts*

Natalie Pristine Albright, Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming

Abigail Adamos, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Briana Lyn Allen, Associate of Arts

Alyssa Brooke Alvarez, Associate of Arts

Mario Alvarez, Associate of Arts

Kennedy Lee Anderson, Associate of Applied Science Live Audio and Lighting & Associate of Applied Science Popular Music Performance

Yeny Arciniegas, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant*

Kimberly Elizabeth Atkinson, Associate of Arts

Jose Angel Avalos IV, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant

Dalila Ayala, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Mia M.Baldenegro, Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice

Arlene Victoria Barajas, Basic EMT Certificate

Jake Batina, Associate of Arts

Braden Karl Bedke, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate

DerrickBegay, Associate of Arts

Lyssa Benitez, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Madison Besaw, Associate of Arts*

Kaylee Shay Billingsley, Equine Management and Training Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Equine Management and Training*

Dustin Christopher Bingham, Associate of Arts

Shay Bjelland, Associate of Arts*

Kallie Brannon, Equine Management and Training Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Equine Management and Training

Evan Charles Braun, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment Operator

Charity Hope Brian, Associate of Arts

Yazmin Rocha Brito, Early Childhood Education Certificate

James Busch, Associate of General Studies

Rebeca Raquel Bussey, Associate of General Studies*

Michael GeorgeCabrera, Computer Programming Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Network Administration with Cyber-Security Fundamentals*

Kori Campbell, Associate of Arts Agriculture*

Angela Francisca Campos, Associate of Applied Science Nursing*

Joanna Castano, Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice

Bianca Elyse Castillo, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Vanessa Cervantes, Associate of Applied Science Fire Science Technology*

Caylan Cessna, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Amari L. Chaput, Associate of Arts

Dionne Lee Chief, Associate of Arts

Fritz Clermont, Associate of General Studies

David H. Cordova, Jr., Web Design Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Web Development

Wylee Crumbaker, Associate of Arts*

Catrina Davis, Associate of Applied Science Diesel Technology*

Ana Maria Reyna Dean, Communication StudiesCertificate

Jye Deeble, Associate of Arts

Ahmed Ali Deer, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate, Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment Operator

Destiny Lee DeJacimo, Associate of Arts

Adelina Monique Delacruz, Clinical Laboratory Assistant Certificate

Sarah Jane Deshler, Diabetes Care and Education Certificate

Devan Dickson, Associate of Business*

Koa Eastlack, Associate of General Studies & Associate of Arts

Autumn Lynn Ebert, Associate of Applied Science Diesel Technology*

Clay Elkington, Agriculture Business Certificate & Associate of Arts*

Angelica Escarcega-Paredes, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Ismael Esparza, Associate of Arts

CorinnaEspinoza, Clinical Laboratory Assistant Certificate

Rochelle Lynne Etteldorf, Associate of Arts

Annabelle Everling, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Aliya Ewell, Associate of Arts

Biridiana Figueroa Garcia, Associate of Arts

Quintin Stanley Forte, Agriculture Business Certificate, Agriculture General Certificate, Business Certificate, Equine Management and Training Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Agriculture General

MikaylaFuller, Associate of Arts*

Eric Michael Gaffney, Associate of Business*

Andrew Richard Garcia, Associate of Business*

Joab Garcia, Associate of Arts*

Jose A. Garcia, Associate of Arts

Karen M. Garcia, Associate of Applied Science Nursing*

Mallory Garcia, Associate of Arts

Stacy Rose Garcia, Associate of Arts

Shoshana Gold, Nutrition and Health PromotionCertificate

Tristen Goldtooth, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate

Sara Gomez, Associate of Science

Marlen Edith Gonzalez, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant

Gracie Gorham, Early Childhood Education Certificate

Jamie Nicole Greer, Associate of Arts

Megan Guadian, Associate of Arts & Associate of Business

Alondra Hall, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts & Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Chase Ethan Hall, Associate of Arts

Katelynn B. Hallam, Associate of Arts

Jaysie Hall-Williams, Associate of Arts

Ashley Jo Hancock, Associate of Applied Science Health Information Technology

Jaren Hemphill, Associate of Applied Science Graphic Design

Wendayne Henry, Associate of Arts

Jennifer Hernandez, Diabetes Care and Education Certificate & Associate of General Studies*

José Hernandez, Associate of Business

Destiny Hidalgo, Associate of Applied Science Fire Science *

Vanessa Hills, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant

Zach Hogueisson, Associate of Arts

Kyle Hong, Associate of Arts*

Derrick Kiowa Hubbard, Associate of Arts

Patrick Hughes, Associate of Arts

Riley Sue Hurt, Associate of Arts Agriculture*

Ruben Ibarra, Jr., Associate of Science

Mario Iniguez, Associate of Science*

Taylor Marie Ireland, Associate of Science*

Kinsey Nicole James, Early Childhood Education Certificate

Monty Wade James, Equine Management and Training Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Equine

Management and Training

Brandon Jenkins, Associate of Arts*

August Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Graphic Design*

Mark Jolley, Associate of Arts*

Lonyae Jones, Communication Studies Certificate, Associate of Arts & Associate of Business*

Michael Douglas Jones, Associate of Arts*

Erika Juarez, Associate of Arts

Ashley Jewell Keepers, Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology*

Wyatt Kent, Associate of Arts Agriculture*

Justin Kibler, Pipe Welding Certificate

Twila J.Kulinowski, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant*

Dawson Lackey, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate

Guadalupe R. Duran LaFavor, Associate of Arts*

Mariah Lara, Associate of Arts*

Michael Leal, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies

Christian A. Lee, Sr., Associate of Applied Science Administration of Justice*

Andrew Leonard, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts*

Brittney Beth Leonard, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Meryl Lerman, Nutrition and Health Promotion Certificate

Victor Nicholas Lomeli, Associate of Science

Alysia Monet Long, Associate of Arts

Katherine Louise Loyd, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies

Norma Magaña, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Victoria Janay Mardueno, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Ivy Brooke McClanahan, Arizona General Education Certificate – Science

Timothy M. McGowen, Associate of Applied Science Graphic Design*

Mackenzie McHugh, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Lauren McKenna, Baking and Pastry Certificate

Wendy Lynn McKune, Associate of Arts

Lisa Marie Medel, Associate of Arts

Daphney Eunice Medina, Associate of Arts

Francisco J. Medina, Associate of Arts Administration of Justice Studies

Caroline Dolores Mejia, Communication Studies Certificate & Associate of Arts

Nathaniel Meraz, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment Operator*

Jake Anthony Meyer, Associate of Arts*

Liberty LavernaMilligan, Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology*

Julia Hope Mills, Associate of Applied Science Diesel Technology*

Tyler L. Montaño, Agriculture General Certificate, Equine Management and Training Certificate,

Associate of Applied Science Agriculture General & Associate of Applied Science Equine Management and Training

Tyler Montgomery, Associate of Arts

Miranda Paige Montijo, Early Childhood Education Certificate

Javier Munoz, Industrial Construction Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate

Keren P. ArriolaMorales, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant*

Todd Morrison, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician

Jessica Lynn Moyer, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant*

AndreaMurrieta, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Tristan J. Neely, Associate of Science

Conner Nicholson, Associate of Arts*

Valeria Nieto, Associate of Arts*

Manuel Olivo Quinones, Associate of Science

Christina A. Olney, Associate of Arts

Valene D. Ordonez, Associate of Arts

David Ornelas, Arizona General Education Certificate – Science

Frankie Orosco, Computer Programming Certificate

Deja Helena Oswald, Associate of Arts Elementary Education*

Monicka Parker, Associate of Applied Science Graphic Design

Amber Peña, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Owen Hale Perkins, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate

Samantha Nicole Phillipps, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant*

Ivan Piña, Computer Programming Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Computer Programming

Jonathan D. Ply, Associate of Arts

Angela Price, Associate of Science

Joshua M. Plumb, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate

Andrew Rabe, Associate of Science*

Wendy Thalia Ramos Ramirez, Associate of Arts

Darrell Sean Ramon, Business Certificate & Associate of Business

Jacob Range, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Devin Ray, Associate of General Studies

Kristin Razo, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Sonia Reyes, Associate of Science

Angelica Reza, Associate of Arts

Lily Rich, Associate of Arts*

Barbara A. Riggs, Management Certificate

Briana Pressley Rodman, Associate of Applied Science Network Administration with Cyber-Security Fundamentals

Katherine Rodriguez, Associate of Arts Early Childhood Education

Sam Rojas, Arizona General Education Certificate – Arts

Celeste Rose, Hotel/Restaurant Management Certificate

JacksonRowley, Hotel/Restaurant ManagementCertificate

Danica B. Rubio, Associate of Science

Kayla Sherrie Ann Russ, Associate of Arts

Hillary Lauren Ryback, Clinical Laboratory Assistant Certificate

Luisandra Sainz, Associate of Applied Science Nursing*

Aryana D. Salazar, Associate of Arts*

Wendy Sanchez, Associate of Arts

Leticia M. Santana, Associate of Arts Early Childhood Education*

Laura Sanudo, Associate of Arts

Karli Scelzi, Associate of Arts Agriculture*

Crystal May Schleiff, Business Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Accounting*

Luke Schwartz, Associate of Arts

Brandy Nicole Short-Todecozy, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood *

Esmeralda Sierra, Associate of Arts

Nancy Itzel Simental, Associate of Applied Science Accounting

Kyle A. Simmons, Diesel Technology Certificate

Cody James Robby Smith, Associate of Science

Dally Sue Smith, Associate of Applied Science Nursing

Dillon Thomas Smith, Agriculture General Certificate, Equine Management and Training Certificate & Associate of Applied Science Equine Management and Training*

JennaySmith, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician*

Katrina T. Smith, Pharmacy Technician Certificate

Monique Nikole Soto, Associate of Arts

Priscilla Maria Soto, Clinical Laboratory Assistant Certificate

Davina Spence, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant

Liam Spence, Associate of Arts

Stephanie Jean Spoon, Associate of General Studies*

Amber D. Stevens, Agriculture General Certificate

Meagan Lynn Stroud, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education

Gwendolyn Jane Suba, Associate of Applied Science Dietetic Technician*

Emma Swavely, Associate of Arts Early Childhood Education*

LeRoy Toombs, Heavy Equipment Operator Level I Certificate & Heavy Equipment Operator Level II Certificate

Tommy Cash Tucker, Associate of Applied Science Diesel Technology

Andrew Douglas William Turner, Associate of Applied Science Live Audio and Lighting*

Guillermo Enrique Valenzuela, Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology*

Jennifer Veliz, Clinical Laboratory Assistant Certificate

Peter Vezeau, Associate of Arts

Amanda Vigil, Associate of Arts*

Andre Weintraub, Associate of Science*

Matthew Tyler Wooley, Hotel/Restaurant Management Certificate

Meghan Marie Wilson, Associate of Arts*

Peter Orion Wuertz, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment Operator

Nathaniel Young, Associate of Arts

