Lucy Hanne receives Darius McClintock Scholarship from Apache Lodge No. 69

From left are Lucy Hanne, Lucy’s mother Rose Hanne, Worshipful Master Lowell Fox and Past Master Darius McClintock. (Submitted photo)

Lucy Hanne is the latest recipient of the annual Darius McClintock Scholarship offered by Apache Lodge No. 69 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Arizona.

She is a student at Benedictine University, majoring in health sciences, according to a release.

The scholarship presentation was made Sept. 12 by Worshipful Master Lowell Fox and Past Master McClintock.

Mr. McClintock was most instrumental in the formation of the scholarship, which was named after him. The scholarship is offered to members and family members of the Masons or the appendant organizations of Masonry, the release states.

The $1,000 scholarship is administered by the Board of Trustees of Apache Lodge No. 69, according to apachelodge69.com/scholarship. The scholarship may be used toward any post-secondary educational institution, according to the application.

The lodge meets at 726 N. Center St. in Mesa.

