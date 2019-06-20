Logan Reichwald to compete in bull riding at junior high rodeo in South Dakota

Apache Junction resident Logan Reichwald competing in bull riding. (Submitted photo)

Logan Reichwald, an eighth-grade student at Cactus Canyon Junior High School in Apache Junction, has earned a position on the Arizona state/provincial National Junior High rodeo team. He will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota, June 23-29 to compete at the 15th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in bull riding.

The junir high rodeo is to feature roughly 1,300 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, according to a release.

In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, contestants will be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round, according to the release.

World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores. New this year is a $50,000 added money, optional jackpot, available to everyone at finals who cares to enter.

The Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on RidePass.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. June 23 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

For ticket information and reservations, go to sdstatefair.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.