Letter on possible teacher walk-out sent home with students of Apache Junction schools

The Apache Junction Unified School District is warning parents of a potential teacher walk-out in Arizona by sending a letter home with students.
“Reports about a potential teacher walk-out have been widely reported in the news and social media. This walk-out across Arizona is a call to action to receive increased funding for education and teacher salaries from our state government,” AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista L. Anderson states in the April 18 letter.
“Our teachers have assured us that if these activities are planned to occur at any of our schools, we will be given advance notice. If a work stoppage is planned, AJUSD will make every effort to avoid closing schools.
“However, if we have too few staff members to safely hold school, we may be forced to close until enough teachers and staff report to work,” she said.
“Teachers are voting now through April 20 as to whether they will stay home from work and create a work stoppage. As of today, a date for a possible strike has not been released, but some sources say it will be April 26 or May 2.
“In the event that we are unable to hold school, parents and guardians will receive a phone call and/or email (if provided to the school) with information about a school closure.
“This information will also be posted on our website, www.ajusd.org and on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
“As a precaution, you may want to consider an alternative daycare plan in the event that schools are forced to close. We will keep you informed of the situation as things develop.
“AJUSD appreciates our dedicated employees who continue to focus on meeting the needs of our students and community. And we appreciate all of you and your support of our schools while these statewide actions are underway.”
The letter ends with a note for the parent/guardian to sign and return the bottom portion with their child’s name to their school on April 19.
