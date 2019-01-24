Lady Prospector Haro signs to play softball at Park University in Gilbert

Apache Junction High School senior Cori Haro (with pen) recently signed to play softball at Park University in Gilbert. (AJUSD)

Apache Junction High School senior Cori Haro recently signed to play softball at Park University in Gilbert.

During the signing she requested that her teammates join her for the honor, according to a release.

“Cori is a solid hitter. In her junior year she drove in 32 runs while hitting .489 and stole 11 bases. She was a 4A All-State second-team outfielder, a first-team all-4A Black Canyon Region selection in 2018 and a second-team all-region player in 2017,” according to the release from the Apache Junction Unified School District.

Park University, 92 W. Vaughn Ave. in Gilbert, is the university’s first location outside Parkville to offer a traditional daytime campus as well as National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics-level athletics programs.

