Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction donates to Avalon charter school

The Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction presented a donation to Avalon Elementary Charter School to assist them in purchasing curriculum material for their students.

“This is an ongoing effort by the club to enhance the education of our local students and help them to a brighter future,” club member Jeff Struble said in a release.

The adults above with the fourth-grade class are, from left, Principal Tiffany Chamberlain, Mr. Struble, Art Fesler-Butts and fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Pain.

Avalon Elementary K-8 Charter School is at 1045 S. San Marcos Drive in Apache Junction. The school’s website is http://avaloncharterschool.com/.

