Junior-high students to study ecology of Catalina Island

Seventh- and eighth-grade Cactus Canyon Junior High School students are to learn to snorkel while on a field trip to study the ecology of Catalina Island in California.

The trip Oct. 17-20 to the Catalina Island Marine Institute for 48 students and four teachers was approved by the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a Sept. 24 meeting.

The cost per student is $425, with the students together paying for two half-price and two full-price chaperons, Wendy McQuilkin, seventh-grade science educator, wrote in a letter to the Governing Board.

“I round up to $425 to cover any incidental costs that may arise — including more chaperons if needed. The cost of the bus has gone up since last year and I always anticipate the cost of the CIMI program to increase every year. The parents can easily use the Arizona Tax Credit program to cover this cost,” she said.

Funding comes from the students through accounts titled Catalina and Catalina Tax Credit, she said in an AJUSD request-to-travel form.

“It is an excellent opportunity for students to experience life outside of their home state and to learn about the ecology of Catalina Island. Students will learn first-hand about the ecology of the island by learning how to snorkel as well (as) perform labs and attend classes to learn about the plants and animals of the island,” Ms. McQuilkin said.

