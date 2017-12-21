Cactus Canyon Junior High School Chronicle finalist for digital crown

The Canyon Chronicle at Cactus Canyon Junior High School has been named a finalist for the 2018 Gold Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. Fewer than 300 out of about 1,100 publications of other schools around the country are finalists.
The Chronicle is the only middle school digital-only newspaper that made it into the finals. Other publications are print newspapers, yearbooks and magazines.
“It definitely makes me proud to know that we’re the only middle school in the finals,” editor Delaney Siggia said. “It’s good to know that all our hard work is paying off.”
Cactus Canyon won a 2017 Gold Crown, but that award was for the Cougar News Blog, which now has been transformed into the Canyon Chronicle.
Due to the previous award, staff members are encouraged to strive for even better achievements.
“Winning the Crown Award feels more like an achievement rather than something that increases pressure,” eighth-grade student David Tomazin said. “Instead, it feels more like something that inspires me to do more and keep up good work.”
Canyon Chronicle Adviser Jason Davis decided to transfer from a blog to a website after receiving a critique from a CSPA judge. The website improves the publication visually and adds new features such as a sports section, staff page, and better organization.
“Based on the feedback we received from a judge in our critique, I decided we had a lot of room for improvement and we made the switch to a full website and rebranded as the Canyon Chronicle,” Mr. Davis said.
Winners of the Gold Crown Award will be announced in March in New York City.
“It’s a little confusing because we are finalists and winners at the same time,” Mr. Davis said. “We are finalists for the Gold Crown, but if we do not earn that award we will get a Silver Crown, which is still pretty good.”
Editor’s note: Daisy Gonzales is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.