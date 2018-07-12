July 24 first day of school for Apache Junction school district

Apache Junction Unified School District wants to remind parents that the first day of school for the 2018-19 school year is July 24.

This is a change from the previous year. The district returns to a five-day school week, but with a modified calendar that includes an earlier start date, longer breaks in October, December/January and March, and a shorter summer vacation, according to a release.

The calendar is posted online at ajusd.org under the calendar icon on the homepage. A copy of the calendar is also available at the District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction or at school sites.

There will be a back-to-school night for parents to meet their child’s teacher, as well as learn more about the district’s programs, activities and bus schedule, according to the release.

Locations, times and dates for the meet-the-teacher night include:

The Learning Center, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 4:30-6 p.m. July 18.

Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 20.

Four Peaks Elementary, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 20.

Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 20.

Cactus Canyon Junior High, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 20.

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, will have a freshmen and freshmen parent boot camp 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18. Letters for parents/guardians of registered students were mailed out July 3. Student schedules will be posted online through Synergy on July 16. For more information, call the high school at 480-474-3980.

For those who are new to AJUSD or do not have their student’s registration packet, additional forms are available at the district office, school sites or online at ajusd.org/Page/961

