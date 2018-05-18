Jioras new transportation director at Apache Junction school district

Lori Jioras is Apache Junction Unified School District’s new transportation director.

She has 13 years of experience in transportation and most recently served as transportation supervisor for the largest school district in Missouri, according to a release.

“She began her career in transportation as a bus driver and then moved her way through a variety of positions,” Sally Marks, AJUSD public relations specialist, said in the release.

“I see a great team of people here and I am excited to get to know them better,” Mrs. Jioras said in the release.

“There is a lot of room for improvement and we will be moving forward as a team to cultivate better relationships with our students, staff and community,” she said.

She relocated from Springfield, Missouri, to Queen Creek.

She and her husband, Tony, wanted to move west to be closer to their aging parents and enjoy a warmer, dryer climate, according to the release. They were joined by one of their two daughters, two dogs and a cat.

Mr. Jioras, who worked at the corporate office of Bass Pro Shop, transferred to the Mesa location where he is the manager of the fishing department, according to the release.

