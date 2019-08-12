Information sessions slated for humanities tour of Spain

Screenshot of a photo in the Spain pamphlet for the Central Arizona College trip. (centralaz.edu)

Central Arizona College Community Education is offering community members the opportunity to participate in a Humanities Tour of Spain. The tour is scheduled for March 12-21, 2020.

The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and many exciting local activities that will immerse travelers in the art and architecture, culture, and culinary delights of Spain.

Tour members will travel to Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Cordoba, Ronda, and Seville with CAC Humanities professor Alyson Hanson and other CAC students and community members. A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.

Projected costs for this tour are $3,760 for students for a triple room and $4,160 for adults for a double room. This includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Madrid, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, private bus, daily breakfast and dinner in Spain, Flamenco lesson and dinner show, and a Spanish fan painting workshop.

Twelve tours/entrance fees are also included: Alhambra, Historic Centers of Toledo and Cordoba, Seville Cathedral (all UNESCO World Heritage sites), timed entrance to the Prado art museum in Madrid, and more! Additional expenses may include up to $50 a day for spending money, $100 for tips for ACIS tour manager and bus driver, and $25 for the CAC Community Education fee. The tour is financial aid eligible.

Academic credit is available by registering for CAC’s online humanities class HMC251 during the spring semester. The course will prepare students to make the most of their 10 days in Spain. On the tour, the learning continues with lectures by local guides and excursions to many of the famous sites studied.

Application deadline is Oct. 1 for the early registration discount. A minimum deposit of $495 is required to register. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 1 and thereafter on a space-available basis.

Those interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions. The meeting will be presented via ITV at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the following campus locations:

Aravaipa Campus, Room E116, 80440 E. Aravaipa Road in Winkelman.

Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Maricopa Campus, Room B113, 17945 N. Regent Drive in Maricopa.

San Tan Campus, Room C124, 3736 E Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

Signal Peak Campus, Room O208B, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

The meeting will be presented via ITV at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the following campus locations:

Aravaipa Campus, Room E116

Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104

Maricopa Campus, Room B113

San Tan Campus, Room C124

Signal Peak Campus, Room O208B

The meeting will be presented via ITV at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the following campus locations:

Aravaipa Campus, Room E116

Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104

Maricopa Campus, Room B113

San Tan Campus, Room C124

Signal Peak Campus, Room O208B

For additional information, contact Professor Alyson Hanson at alyson.hanson@centralaz.edu.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College