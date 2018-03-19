Incoming-kindergartners registration March 29 for Apache Junction school district

Apache Junction Unified School District will conduct kindergarten registration and host a kick-off event for incoming kindergarteners and their parents 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Cactus Canyon Junior High cafeteria, 801 W. Southern Ave.
All AJUSD elementary schools (Desert Vista, Four Peaks and Peralta Trail) will be represented in one place. The event includes vision and hearing screenings, immunization checks, fun activities to help students get ready for kindergarten, as well as an opportunity to meet the teachers, according to a release.
Parents or guardians should bring the child’s shot records, proof of residency and the child’s birth certificate. However, if these items are not available, AJUSD staff will be on hand to help parents find the information they need to enroll their child for school, as well as check school boundaries to ensure students enroll in the correct district.
“Going to kindergarten is an important first step in a child’s education and our goal is to make the process easy, friendly and welcoming,” Heather Wallace, AJUSD director of educational services, said in the release. “This event is also a great way to begin our relationship with students and parents and create a positive environment that fosters academic success.”
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district is centered on a “College Readiness For All” curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
