Hiring Apache Junction High School principal to be considered at May 8 meeting

Hiring a new Apache Junction High School principal for the 2018-19 school year is to be discussed at a May 8 meeting.
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board is slated to meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a closed-door executive session to discuss with an attorney the recommendation to hire a new AJHS principal.
The meeting open to the public begins at 6 p.m. and is to be held in the district board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
According to the meeting agenda on the school district’s website, the board is also slated to vote on hiring a high school principal.
Present AJHS Principal Larry LaPrise’s resignation was approved along with 16 others at in a split 3-2 vote April 10 by the governing board. Resignations, retirements and hires are usually part of a consent agenda approved with other items in one unanimous vote.
Also at the May 8 meeting, the governing board is to vote on:
- the resignations of Sandra Austin, para educator/special education, Desert Vista Elementary School; Lena Fagen, psychologist intern, Peralta Trail Elementary School; and Kimberly Thierbach, health assistant, The Learning Center.
- the retirement of Debra Roach, bus aide, transportation.
- a leave of absence for Elaine Fugate, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School.
- recommendation to hire certified staff members April Boutelle, teacher, Apache Junction High School; and Katie Snider, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary.
- recommendation to hire classified staff members Laura Eckstein, para educator II/special education, Four Peaks Elementary School; and Janet Thompson, café assistant, food services, Four Peaks Elementary School.
- a 2017-18 budget revision.
- a calendar revision for the 2017-18 school year.
- a directors job description.
- employees’ June 19-22 out-of-state travel to Dallas, Texas, to attend Advancement Via Individual Determination training, for nine Cactus Canyon Junior High School staff in the amount of $36,424.49.
- the proposed issues for the 2019 political agenda.
