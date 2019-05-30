Graduations held for Apache Junction schools
Graduations were recently held at the Apache Junction Unified School District’s high school, junior high school and elementary schools.
The school district posted photos at facebook.com/ajusd43 and some of AJUSD Public Information Officer Sally Mark’s favorites are above.
