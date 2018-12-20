Graduates complete degree program in radiologic technology

Central Arizona College recognized 19 radiologic technology students during a pinning ceremony Dec. 15 at its Superstition Mountain campus.

This ceremony signified the completion of an associate of applied science degree in radiological technology.

“Radiographers are critical members of a health care team that are called upon to render compassionate patient care, ensure safe radiation protection practices and apply technical knowledge in the operation of specialized imaging equipment used to generate diagnostic images,” according to a release.

CAC’s associate of applied science degree in radiologic technology is a two-year program that prepares students for entry-level positions as radiographers.

The curriculum is designed in accordance with the Radiography Curriculum established by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, college officials stated in the release. Academic courses include radiographic positioning, radiation physics, principles of radiographic exposure and other specialized topics.

The program is designed around “a model of classroom and laboratory instruction integrated with hands-on experience in a clinical setting that provides a thorough educational foundation and professional preparation to enter the workforce as an independent practitioner upon graduation,” according to the release.

Following their degree completion, students are eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists examination, and they may apply for an Arizona license to practice radiography as a Certified Radiologic Technologist.

The graduates are: Dusty Baker, Carlos Beltran, Sarah Burleson, Sarah Cluff, Susan Cluff, Mia Contreras, Melissa Hipps, Grace Jepsen, Jamie Kunz, Michael McDonald, Alyssa Ott, Janelle Price, Corey Reidy, Bylley Rivas, Valerie Sherrill, William Stokes, Ernesto Vega, Kamille Walker and Mariah Willadsen.

