Gold Canyon students mix fun, learning at egg-drop challenge

Students scrambled across the campus on Aug. 24 during STEAM Night at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, with one question in mind, “Did it crack?”

Dozens of eggs packaged in a variety of ways were tossed from the bucket of a 50-foot crane.

Students were tasked with designing a structure for their egg to be dropped without breaking. The packaging included a variety of options including a Styrofoam ice chest, foam padding, balled up newspaper in a box, cushioning from a dissected Nerf football, balloons and handmade parachutes to slow the egg’s descent to the ground and a cluster of straws circling the outside of the package to minimize the landing impact.

Dr. Krista Anderson, Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent, and Jay Nelson, a firefighter/paramedic with the Superstition Fire and Medical District, served as “egg tossers” and launched the eggs from their perch in the bucket of the crane.

Law-enforcement and fire district officials were on hand to interact with the students. A local food truck and the PTES PTO provided food for purchase. Representatives from AT Still University handed out information about dental health and provided giveaways.

Students received bracelet charms for participating in the event and additional charms if their egg survived the fall without cracking.

STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) nights are held monthly at all AJUSD elementary schools. There is a different theme each month. The August theme was safety. The egg-drop challenge ties into using helmets to protect your brain.

For more information about AJUSD call 480-982-1110 or visit ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

