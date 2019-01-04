Four Peaks student’s art garners Fiesta Bowl Parade honor

Savannah Hancock, a fourth-grader at Four Peaks Elementary School in Apache Junction, was selected to be one of 10 Junior Grand Marshals in the Fiesta Bowl Parade on Dec. 29.

Her art entry was part of an extension to an Arizona history lesson in Kerri Mortenson’s classroom, according to a release. Students used resources in class to create art from the theme, What Arizona Means to Me.

The student’s entry featured a desert landscape inhabited by native creatures in the area.

“Savannah’s artwork clearly illustrated her love of our desert and its wildlife,” said Mrs. Mortenson. “We are all very proud of her, not only for her artistic talent, but also for representing Four Peaks in such an awesome way.”

The artwork was among the winners selected by the 2018 Annual Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade Committee, the release stated.

The student received three VIP tickets to the parade, a VIP parking pass and a T-shirt.

