Four Peaks Elementary School student council recognized by city council

The work of members and advisors for the Four Peaks Elementary School’s student council was recognized recently by the Apache Junction City Council. Four Peaks, 1785 N. Idaho Road, is in the Apache Junction Unified School District.
It was “for their hard work within their school and in the community,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the March 6 council meeting.
“We appreciate what all of you guys are doing and you guys are the future leaders. Good luck and keep it up. Thanks for coming tonight,” Mayor Serdy said.
“About the student council kids who were here, those are just great kids and a great example of the kids who are going to be working their way up through it,” Councilman Jeff Struble said.
“I really congratulate them for stepping up and being members and taking leadership roles in their school,” he said.
