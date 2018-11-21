FFA students compete in Central Arizona College’s career development event

More than 150 students, representing 14 high schools throughout the FFA South Central District recently attended the mid-winter Career Development Event day at Central Arizona College.

CDEs help students develop abilities to think critically, communicate clearly and perform effectively in a competitive job market. Some competitions allow students to compete individually while others allow them to compete as a team, a press release states.

At the CAC event, students competed in contests including; FFA creed, FFA information, agricultural sales, floriculture, agriculture marketing, prepared speaking, food science and wildlife.

In FFA Creed, Sergio Pinon of Casa Grande High School finished first while Autumn Walker of Vail Cienega High School took sceond and Brianna Byrnes of Marana High School finished third.

Jessalyne Cellular of Coolidge High School finished first in the FFA Information category. Ana Rivera of Coolidge followed in second and Tavania Padilla of Patagonia High School finished third.

Rio Rico High School had Crystal Castelo finish first in prepared speaking and had a team comprised of Kaleb Kramer, Felipe Lopez and Alexis Ramos take first in agriculture marketing.

In the individual rankings of floriculture, Halle Householder took first, Chloe Stephens took second and Shea Barnes finished third. All three finalsts were from Casa Grande.

In the category’s team rankings, Casa Grande finished first with a team of Barnes, Householder, Stephens and Leah Salcido. Rio Rico — with Julia Attrain, Fey Castillo, Emily Rodgers and Michelle Trujillo — took second while Flowing Wells High School — with Phoebe Gallegos, Olivia Graves, Sasheyra Lopez and Hannah Thompson, took third.

Marana swept the agriculture sales individual rankings with Devin Rossa, Trevor Robertson and Annysia Martinez taking the top three spots. Marana also took the top spot in the team rankings with Rossa, Robertson, Martinez and Nola McAllister.

Rio Rico — with Leslie Estrella, Justin Lichter, Jorge Ornatia and Denisse Ruacho — took second while Pima JTED — with Izzy Collins, Zoe Hatch, Alana Heath and Jorja Pool — finished third.

Cienega swept the food science individual rankings with Megan Dailey leading the way and Jazmine Arnold and Sheyanne Pruett following in second and third, respectively. Cienega’s team of those three and Jonathan Kosto took the top spot in the team rankings.

Rio Rico — comprised of Nguyen Dand, Emma Luna, Allan Paz and Jessica Paz — finished second and Pima JTED — with Jami Fruedenberg, Danika MArkley, Madison Ramirez and Khyle de los Reyes — took third.

Florence High School had a good showing in the wildlife category with Kendal Drake, Alexis Dubbs and Samantha Hyde taking the top three spots individually. Those three, with Bronco Cordova joining, took the first place spot in the team rankings.

Marana — with Samantha Jackson, Hailey McKelvy, Joseph Parrish and Connor Peterson — took second and Coolidge — with Conner Gillespie, Alex Renteria, Daniel Renteria and Emily Schmitt — finished third.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.