EVIT offers new laser operator skin care program for adults

Adult Education @ EVIT is enrolling students for a new laser operator certification program that starts Jan. 13.

The class will prepare esthetics technicians to learn new skills and earn an industry certification to enhance their employability in spas, doctor’s offices, resorts and more, according to a release.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for graduates of our programs — such as our aestheticians, cosmetologists and medical assistants — to add value to their careers by learning the latest in laser operation at an affordable price,” Denise Kruckenberg, adult education director at the East Valley Institute of Technology, said in the release.

Laser operator certification training will be offered for 11 weeks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 13 through March 24 on Sundays only, making it convenient for working professionals who desire to upgrade their skills and earn an additional certification.

The program will be offered at EVIT’s Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa, in the Academy of Cosmetic Arts. The main campus is on the Metro light rail line.

The class will be taught by Kristin Groop, a licensed esthetician, laser operator and laser instruction supervisor who is the co-inventor of SkinStylus and Steritip. Known as “The Laser Chick,” Ms. Groop is a national speaker who has been featured in international esthetic magazines, according to the release.

The program includes 88 hours of laser operator course content, including 40 hours of skin and hair anatomy, laser hair reduction, photofacials and more, and 48 hours of hands-on work in hair reduction, photofacial and non-ablative fractional technology.

Students will also receive additional training in a bonus 16-hour master microtherapy class. Another bonus: Students get free treatments, according to the release.

Upon completion, students will be eligible to take the Arizona Radiation Regulatory Agency exam.

Tuition is $6,695. EVIT will work with students to set up affordable payment plans, according to the release.

Class size is limited. Students can register by calling 480-461-4013 or visiting evit.com/adulted.

EVIT is tuition-free for high school students and offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.

