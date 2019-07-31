Employers who have seasonal, part-time or full-time positions available for hire are encouraged to register to be an exhibitor at Central Arizona College’s 11th Annual Job Expo.

Central Arizona College and the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce will co-host the Job Expo on Wed., September 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

Ann Mitchell, coordinator of student employment at CAC explains, “The Expo is a great opportunity to access a lot of talent in a short period of time and to have valuable face-to-face interaction with potential candidates.”

She added, “Employers should be prepared to market the available jobs to members from the surrounding communities, currently enrolled college students, alumni and high school seniors.”

In celebration of CAC’s 50th anniversary, the exhibitor fee has been reduced by $10. The charge for profit organizations is $30 and $20, for non-profit organizations. A $5 discount is available for members of the Apache Junction Chamber.

A $10 late fee will be assessed to registrations received or postmarked after August 28. The last day to register for the Expo is Sept. 4.

To receive an exhibitor registration form or for additional information, contact Ms. Mitchell at 520-494-5428 or e-mail ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College