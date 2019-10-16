Egg drop, other activities held to teach STEAM concepts in Apache Junction

Zachary Rhinehart, a fourth-grade student at Peralta Trail Elementary School, at a STEAM event in 2018. (Submitted photo)

There is little doubt that parents and students alike enjoy Family STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Night at Apache Junction Unified School District elementary schools. The carnival–like atmosphere creates a pleasurable evening that warmly embraces fun, camaraderie and learning.

However, if you pull back the curtain, the academic importance of what leads up to the event covers a lot more than what is seen on the surface.

Prior to AJUSD’s first STEAM night of the year on Sept. 20, teachers from kindergarten to sixth grade uses standards and curriculum-based projects that connect student learning to lessons they can apply to their lives.

For instance, the egg drop is always a favorite activity. For weeks before STEAM Night students from K-6 are invited to create packaging where an egg can survive a drop from the bucket of a 20-foot crane. Cotton, cardboard, Styrofoam, newspapers, balloons, mini parachutes (even jars of peanut butter) can be used to either protect the egg, or be used to slow its descent.

With the assistance of Superstition Medical and Fire District, the objects are dropped from about 70 feet in the air (usually by the school’s principal, but the role has included a guest appearance by AJUSD’s superintendent, Dr. Krista Anderson). After the items land and the police officers deem it safe, children scramble to see if their egg survived the fall.

“One way we use this lesson is to draw a comparison of the egg in its safety packaging with the importance of wearing a bicycle helmet to protect their brains,” said Natalie Clement, principal at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Trail in Gold Canyon. “It’s a fun activity, but it teaches a valuable lesson in a way that students will remember. Also having the firefighters and the police department at our events also strengthens positive relationships between our students and the men and women who help keep them safe.”

Student learning is age-appropriate and goes from the general to the specific. Most recently kindergarten students began their STEAM projects by identifying the people in their lives who are “community helpers.”

First graders expanded that to the role these individuals play in society. In second grade students gave examples of how they are connected to these individuals. The focus narrows as the children in the upper elementary grades create art and science projects that show how they their five senses to help them explore and make sense of their environment and how they have the power to make a positive contribution in their world. One student wrote that he can make a difference by picking up trash, driving safely and being a good role model by teaching others.

STEAM Night visitors are invited to stroll the school halls to see the students’ work displayed and ask teachers about the value of how STEAM Night helps students learn in a fun and constructive way.

All remaining STEAM Nights at PTES are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and include: STEAM Night and Fall Festival, Oct. 25; Dec. 13 (includes a tasting fair); Feb. 7 (focus on earth science); and April 24 (water, agriculture, and Earth Day topics such as renewable energy, and recycling).

For more information visit ajusd.org.

Editor’s note: Sally Marks is AJUSD’s public information officer.