East Valley Soroptimist club seeks scholarship applicants

Soroptimist International of the East Valley is accepting applications through Thursday, March 15, for four $1,000 scholarships.
The scholarships, which can be used toward tuition, books or other college-related supplies, include:
- The Marguerite Charlton Health and Science Scholarship;
- Suzanne Charlton Arts and Humanities Scholarship;
- Dolores and Raymond Muth Re-Careering Scholarship; and
- The Soroptimist International of the East Valley At-Large Scholarship.
Applicants must be attending college this fall; graduating high school seniors are eligible to apply.
A completed application with a personal statement and two references must be received by the March 15 deadline.
Scholarships will be presented at the annual awards ceremony in the late spring, according to a release from SIEV. Last year, SIEV awarded $5,500 to local women furthering their education.
For questions related to the awards, contact Rhonda Rome at 602-316- 7971.
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls, an organization release stated. SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, with a primary focus on providing access to education for women and girls, the release stated.
Go to SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087.