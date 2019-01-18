Dr. Wilson named interim EVIT superintendent pending investigation of others, board says

At a public meeting Jan. 17, the governing board for the East Valley Institute of Technology placed EVIT Superintendent Dr. Sally Downey and principals Craig Pearson and Mark Yockus on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“In light of ongoing investigations and information that we have, the board feels this action is in the best interest of the school district in order to ensure full transparency with the offices of the auditor and attorney general. We also intend to begin an internal investigation to be conducted by the Gust Rosenfeld law firm,” the board said in a statement.

The board appointed Assistant Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson to serve as interim superintendent overseeing the day-to-day operations of EVIT, according to a release.

Dr. Wilson previously worked as the superintendent for the Apache Junction Unified School District.

“There will be no further statements from EVIT at this time regarding this investigation,” according to the EVIT release.

“This is a legal and personnel matter and there will be no further statements at this time,” CeCe Todd, EVIT’s public information officer, said in an e-mail.

EVIT is tuition-free for high school students and offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.

Go to evit.com.

