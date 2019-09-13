Donations sought for ‘Put On The Cape – A Foundation for Hope’

Founding board member and vice president Gus Matos. (putonthecape.com/board-of-directors)

Apache Junction Unified School District will be partnering with Put on the Cape: A Foundation for Hope, by collecting new — in the box — action figures and Barbie dolls, and superhero T-shirts with tags on them. All donations received through Sept. 27 will be given to child-advocacy centers of Put on the Cape.  

Monetary contributions can be made through the nonprofit’s website, putonthecape.com. Clothing and action figure donations can be dropped off at the AJUSD district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, according to a release.  

Put on the Cape is a nonprofit organization to assist child victims with food, clothing and other needs. Before each child leaves Put on the Cape they receive their favorite superhero or Barbie action figure, according to the release.

