December students of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Students of the month for December at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Jan. 9 governing board meeting. Back row, from left, are Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent; governing board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, Michael Weaver, Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich; Jeff Struble, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction; and Dennis Mack, representing Elks Lodge No. 2349. Students were: Jagger Shields and Hailey Webb of Desert Vista Elementary School, Cynthia Marcos (not pictured) and Zacharyas Roberts of Four Peaks Elementary School, Kimberly Ranken and Arianna Suarez of Peralta Trail Elementary School, Devon Bongo and Chelsy Sosa of cactus Canyon Junior High School and Zachary Clement and Maya Gipson of Apache Junction High School.

