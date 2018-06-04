Course cuts through commercial lending misconceptions

Central Arizona College will conduct two small business workshops this month, including one on its Superstition Mountain campus in Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

Central Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center will offer workshops Monday, June 11, on Demystifying Commercial Lending.

The workshops will be 10 a.m. at the CAC Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado, Casa Grande and 2 p.m. at the Superstition Mountain campus, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

The workshop will identify common industry misconceptions and address topics, including what to consider when taking out a business loan, different types of lending options and how to identify the appropriate lender for small business needs, according to a release.

Chris Flowers with CDC Small Business Finance will share his expertise and answer questions.

To register, call 520-494-6610.

