Congressman visits Central Arizona College, learns about workforce development

Congressman Tom O’Halleran visited Central Arizona College to learn more about how the college is helping advance workforce development.
Mr. O’Halleran, who represents District 1, learned how CAC is changing the traditional delivery of education programming to meet the global and mobile needs for students and industry to help students find jobs in Pinal County.
The partnership between CAC and Sundt Construction has been successful for both entities, primarily because of the constant and meaningful engagement that occurs.
The curriculum was co-designed and is co-delivered. While taking a tour of the advanced technology division, the congressman heard from Dan Haag, senior vice president and chief administrative officer with Sundt. He spoke about the benefit of the successful partnership for their company, as an employer.
Dr. Jackie Elliott, CAC president, explained how CAC works with federal grant programs, referring to the support students receive through Federal Student Aid as well as the benefits the Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training Grants initiative provided for multiple programs at the college.
Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College