Competition cranks up heat on AJ high school culinary student

Daniel Vergos, a member of Apache Junction High School’s Culinary Foundations Program, will be in the SkillsUSA Region 3 cooking competition Saturday, Feb. 16.

The competition will be at the EVIT main campus, 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa.

He is the first culinary student from Apache Junction High School to compete against other students from SkillsUSA Arizona Region 3 in the cooking battle, according to a release.

The contest is judged on areas of professionalism, technique and cooking skills, and it is timed.

A panel of industry judges evaluates each contestant, awarding scores in each area. Top chefs receive medals.

“Daniel loves the culinary arts and is very excited to participate in this competition,” stated John Diana, who oversees the culinary program.

“The art of creating food is an exciting and growing profession, and we are very excited to offer it at the high school.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce, the release stated.

SkillsUSA serves more than 300,000 students and instructors annually. The organization has 13,000 school chapters in 54 state and territorial associations, according to the release.

More than 14,500 instructors and administrators are professional members of SkillsUSA.

