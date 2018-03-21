Community education classes at Central Arizona College

Community education classes are offered at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
Register at www.centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, contact Joel Beck, program coordinator, at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu.
Classes include:
- Pottery on the Wheel: Learn how to use a potter’s wheel, throw various pieces, attach handles, trim pots and apply glazes to finished products. Classes cost $99 each and are 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays April 24-May 22, or Thursdays March 22-April 19 or April 26-May 24. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the community education office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list. The instructor is KimmBerly Ioane.
- Expressive Portrait Drawing: Learn how to bring expressive emotions into portraits using basic techniques. Forget about creating a likeness; instead, artists will concentrate on seeing and drawing the big shapes of dark and light. Students will be encouraged to develop their own distinct drawing style using pencil, charcoal and other media. The class costs $109 and is held 1-4 p.m. Fridays March 23-April 27. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the community education office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list. The instructor is Vanessa Ortiz
- Introduction to QuickBooks Pro: This course is an introduction to the QuickBooks Pro accounting program for those wishing to become a QuickBooks Pro user or understand the basics of accounting for a small business. The class is also for the small-business owners who want to improve their own knowledge of the program. This course covers the basics and how to use each component including: the installation process, creating a company file, processing accounts payable, processing accounts receivable, reconciling bank statements, managing QuickBooks Pro files for backup and restoration and using QuickBooks Pro in single-user and multi-user modes. The class costs $85 and is held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays April 10-24. The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact the community education office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list. The instructor is Alice Fields
- Mah Jongg: Learn the basics of the American version of the ancient Chinese game Mah Jongg. It is a game of skill involving an array of tiles divided into various suits called flowers, winds, dragons, craks, bams and dots. Class costs $10 and will be held 1-4 p.m. Mondays April 2-May 21. The instructor is Sandra Koenig.
- Gentle Yoga: Yoga is an ancient system that unites body and mind. The practice of yoga offers powerful tools to relieve stress and bring flexibility, strength, coordination and balance to the body. This class is designed for beginners of all fitness levels, as well as for students desiring to revisit the foundations of yoga to deepen their current understanding of yoga and its practice. Learn to focus on breath, body awareness, mindfulness and basic yoga poses that can be easily modified to meet the needs of all body types. Bring a yoga mat, block and blanket to class. Class costs $30 and will be held 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, April 2-25. The instructor is Sharon Corrigan.
- Desert Safety & Survival: Hiking or camping in the Sonoran Desert is an amazing experience, but it can turn deadly if someone doesn’t have a plan and is not prepared. Learn important tips on how to survive in almost any situation. Cost is $25 for a 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 31 class. The instructor is Jay Jay Pelletier.
- Intro to Interior Design: Part II: Continue the journey by expanding on the principles and elements learned in Intro to Interior Design: Part I by creating projects. Basic theories and practical applications are key to creating aesthetically pleasing, functional spaces. This course will help build confidence in making those decisions. Cost is $69 for the Tuesdays and Thursdays class April 5-19. The instructor is Cheryl Blankenship.
- Beginning Landscape Irrigation Design: Upon completion of this class, the student should be able to design either an overhead sprinkler or drip system for a residential project. To become competent in irrigation design, years on the drawing board and in the ditch are required to achieve professional results and provide the client with a durable, practical and “smart” system that does the job. The goal is to give the student the basic design “tools and rules” as a solid foundation for the next step, depending on the individual’s choices. This course assumes the student has landscape industry experience and preferably some irrigation installation experience. No CAD design program is used in this class; the “old-school” T-Square, drawing board, compass and scale are the tools used. It is important to recognize that the basic “old-school” drafting and design methods, once mastered, will enable you to move forward to an irrigation or landscape CAD program much easier and quicker. Special Note: Students will need some basic drafting tools and a small drawing board. The instructor is Vern Swanson. Cost is $85 for the 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays class April 3-4.
- Volcanoes-What, Why, Where and How?: Designed for the non-geologist as an introduction to the fascinating study of volcanoes, this course covers the basics of volcanology including types of volcanoes, location of volcanoes (including Arizona volcanoes), types of lava and other materials ejected by volcanic eruptions. Specific volcanic disasters will also be studied. The instructor is Amy Mellinger. Cost is $35 for the 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays March 22-29 class.
- Numbers: Influencing Our Lives Part I”: The use of numbers dates back centuries and can be used to enhance your everyday life. Explore ways to describe the nature of existence based on numbers. Discover the strength, character and essential influence numbers have on our lives. Develop a better understanding of the universe and yourself based on the assertion by Pythagoras that all things can be reduced to numbers and expressed in numerical terms. Special Note: Bring water and either snacks or lunch for a 30-minute break. The instructor is Romualda “Rommy” Banaszczyk. Cost is $75 for the 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays class March 22-April 5.
- Numbers: Influencing Our Lives Part II: Continue exploring ways to describe the nature of existence based on numbers. Part II will be tailored to the outcomes determined by the participants in Part I. Special Note: Bring water and either snacks or lunch for a 30 minute break. The instructor is Romualda “Rommy” Banaszczyk. Cost is $75 for the 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays class April 12-26.
- Honoring the Veteran-The Significance of Veterans in Native American Indian Cultures: Veterans have always been amongst the most highly respected individuals in Native American communities. Starting with a traditional Ponca Veteran’s Honoring Song, explore the importance of and meanings behind male and female Veteran Societies, dances, songs and artwork. Students will have the opportunity to learn through participation in meaningful discussions pertaining to the roles of veterans in Native American cultures and will be inspired by a Ponca Veteran’s Quitting Song at the conclusion. The instructor is Gregory Hansen. Cost is $25 for the 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 class.
- Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People: Have you ever wanted to learn the guitar but simply find it difficult to find the time? In just a few hours you can learn enough about playing the guitar to give you years of musical enjoyment, and you won’t have to take private lessons to do it. This crash course will teach you some basic chords and get you playing along with your favorite songs right away. Bring your acoustic guitar. Special Note: The cost of supplies is not included in the course fee. Contact your local Community Education Office one week prior to the class start date for a materials list. The instructor is Craig Coffman. Cost is $25 for the 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 29, class.
- Beginning Computer Skills: Develop basic computer knowledge and learn how to navigate Microsoft Windows. Specific topics include desktop, icons, task bar, help screens, scrollbars, mouse practice, word pad, resizing and moving windows. The instructor is Paul Zubel. Cost is $29 for the noon-3 p.m. Thursday, April 12, class.
