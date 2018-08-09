Community education classes at Central Arizona College in Apache Junction

Community education classes are offered at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Register at www.centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, contact Joel Beck, program coordinator, at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu.

“We are currently having the community education schedule of classes printed and being mailed out next week,” Mr. Beck said in a release.

One class coming up is “Pottery on the Wheel,” with instructor KimmBerly Ioane. The subject is CME 070CQ and the section is 19OE1051 with a 9 a.m.-noon class Tuesdays, Aug. 21-Oct. 9 in room SMC/A119. Course fee is $160.

It will also be taught as subject CME 070CQ in section 19OE1052, 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Aug. 23-Oct. 11, in room SMC/A119. The course fee is $160.

