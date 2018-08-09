Community education classes at Central Arizona College in Apache Junction

Central Arizona College Superstition Campus at 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Community education classes are offered at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Register at www.centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, contact Joel Beck, program coordinator, at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu.

“We are currently having the community education schedule of classes printed and being mailed out next week,” Mr. Beck said in a release.

One class coming up is “Pottery on the Wheel,” with instructor KimmBerly Ioane. The subject is CME 070CQ and the section is 19OE1051 with a 9 a.m.-noon class Tuesdays, Aug. 21-Oct. 9 in room SMC/A119. Course fee is $160.

It will also be taught as subject CME 070CQ in section 19OE1052, 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Aug. 23-Oct. 11, in room SMC/A119. The course fee is $160.

