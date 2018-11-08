College district, Loyola Marymount officials sign transfer admission agreement

The Maricopa County Community College District and Loyola Marymount University have signed a transfer admissions agreement that will enable students attending the 10 MCCCD colleges to receive guaranteed fall admission to LMU if they meet specific requirements.

The agreement will allow students who maintain GPA and unit requirements to transfer into select programs at LMU.

“We are honored to be among the first community college districts in the nation selected by LMU for a transfer partnership,” Dr. Karla Fisher, MCCCD provost, stated in a release. “This relationship speaks to the quality of Maricopa

instruction and provides a pathway for Maricopa’s students to transfer into a highly selective university with rich tradition and high-caliber academic programs.”

The agreement provides MCCCD students “both an incentive and peace of mind in the transfer process,” according to the release.

The partnership lays out courses that can transfer and provides benchmarks in grades, simplifying determining what courses to take. It also saves the student time and money, according to the release.

In addition to the admission guarantee, the agreement signed between the two schools will allow LMU to provide students at Maricopa Community Colleges access to campus tours and workshops, information on financial aid and scholarships and transfer/pre-admission advisement.

LMU also will waive the application fee for eligible students and assist them and their families in finding and securing appropriate financial aid.

“We are so pleased to celebrate this partnership with the Maricopa County Community College District, which today joins a growing group of community colleges with transfer admissions agreements to LMU,” stated Maureen Weatherall, LMU’s vice provost for enrollment management.

“This agreement will help to streamline the admissions process for transfer students, and it lays the groundwork for their smooth transition to campus. We are proud that they’ve selected LMU to further their academic careers.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.