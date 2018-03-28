Chad Cantrell chosen 2018-19 Four Peaks Elementary School principal

Chad Cantrell was selected as Four Peaks Elementary School principal for the 2018-19 school year.
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted 5-0 at a meeting March 27 to approve Mr. Cantrell, who has been the acting principal since September at the school, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Voting yes were President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice President Dena Kimble and board members Michael Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
Mr. Cantrell previously worked as the assistant principal at Cactus Canyon Junior High School and as AJUSD’s athletic director.
When Ms. Kimble made the motion “to approve Mr. Cantrell as our new Four Peaks Elementary principal,” a group in the back of the room erupted in applause and cheers. Mr. Cantrell said later that they were his fellow staff members.
“I’m super excited for Mr. Cantrell and excited to have him continue and grow in that capacity,” President Ehrlich said.
“Thank you guys for coming,” Mr. Cantrell said to the staff members.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to start the year… I appreciate the confidence that was shown to me and I appreciate that you gave me the choice to learn in this position and continue to show the confidence and to be successful… I have a fantastic staff, as you see. I’m super proud of every single one of them and am very thankful for all of them,” he said.
“Excited for the staff and excited for the kids at Four Peaks,” board member Rizzi said.
“Congratulations. Well-deserved and earned,” board member Weaver said.
Members of the public are invited to a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, reception prior to the governing board meeting to be held in honor of Mr. Cantrell, Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent, said. It will be held at the AJUSD board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
“We do want to celebrate Mr. Cantrell,” she said.
“We are going to have an invite to the community as well as the staff. We have ordered cookies and punch…. We’re very proud of Mr. Cantrell and we believe that he will do wonderful and great things at the campus with the great staff that is there,” Dr. Anderson said.
