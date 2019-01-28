Central Arizona College to offer humanities tour of Spain

Central Arizona College Community Education is offering community members the opportunity to participate in a Humanities Tour of Spain scheduled for March 12-21, 2020.

The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and local activities that will immerse travelers in the art and architecture, culture, and culinary delights of Spain, according to a press release.

Tour members will travel to Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Cordoba, Ronda, and Seville with CAC Humanities Professor, Alyson Hanson and other CAC students and community members. A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.

Projected costs for this tour are $3,710 for students for a triple room and $4,110 for adults for a double room. This includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Madrid, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, private bus, daily breakfast and dinner in Spain, Flamenco lesson and dinner show, and a Spanish fan painting workshop.

Twelve tours/entrance fees are also included: Alhambra, Historic Centers of Toledo and Cordoba, Seville Cathedral (all UNESCO World Heritage sites), timed entrance to the Prado art museum in Madrid, and more.

Additional expenses may include up to $50 per day for spending money, $100 for tips for ACIS tour manager and bus driver and $25 for the CAC Community Education fee. The tour is financial aid eligible.

Academic credit is available by registering for CAC’s online humanities class HMC251 during the 2020 spring semester. The course will prepare students to make the most of their 10 days in Spain.

On the tour, the learning continues with lectures by local guides and excursions to many of the famous sites studied, a release states.

Application deadline is March 21, 2019 for the early registration discount. A minimum deposit of $495 is required to register. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2019 and thereafter on a space-available basis.

Those interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions. The meeting will be presented via ITV at various campus locations.

Those interested can see the presentation at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Room C104 on the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, and in Room C126 on the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

There are also presentation at the same time and day on the campuses in Winkelman, Maricopa and Coolidge.

The school will host other meetings at the same locations but at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 and at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.