Central Arizona College to offer extended registration hours

Fall semester classes at Central Arizona College will begin Monday, Aug. 20, and the school is extending its hours Aug. 14-16 to assist students in registering.

Extended hours on those day at the Aravaipa, Maricopa, Signal Peak, San Tan and Superstition Mountain campuses will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

For students registering using CAC’s online student services, open classes will be available for enrollment until midnight prior to the first day of the semester.

An add/drop period is available during the first week of classes for students who were registered prior to the start of the semester. Students who were not officially registered by then will be able to register for late-start classes.

Services available during the extended hours at all campus locations include advising, cashier, financial aid and registration.

The Barnes and Noble Bookstores will be open to serve students.

CAC’s regular business hours are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Online services are available 24/7 for registration, financial aid, payments, tutoring and the library.

For more information about services available at each of the CAC locations, visit centralaz.edu or call 800-237-9814.

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College