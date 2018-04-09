Central Arizona College to offer degree in growing cyber-security field

Central Arizona College this fall will offer a new cyber-operations associate of applied science degree.
To obtain the degree, students will need to complete 12 computer information systems courses, combined with general education in English, math and economics. CIS courses will include computer information systems, microcomputer operating system, networking essentials, Ruby programming, practical applications in cyber-security and others.
A majority of the classes provide hands-on experience within network administration and cyber-security fields. Classes are offered at multiple CAC campuses and online.
Students will prepare for the Security+ Certification from CompTIA as they complete the Cyber Operations AAS degree.
Upon completion, students can further their education with transfer directly to University of Arizona South to complete a bachelor of applied science in cyber operations.
Cyber-security employers demand a highly educated, highly experienced workforce. According to https://www.azcybertalent.com, there is a significant gap between the number of open cyber-security positions and the number of available, qualified people to fill them. There are more than 6,800 unfilled cyber-security jobs in Arizona and 285,681 unfilled positions nationwide in the field. By 2019, it is expected there will be 1.5 million unfilled positions.
Job opportunities for those who earn a cyber operations degree could include cyber-security analyst, vulnerability analyst/penetration, network engineer/architect, software developer/engineer and others.
For more information about the new cyber operations AAS degree, contact Michael Bogner, professor of CIS-programming, at 520-494-5467 or at michael.bogner@centralaz.edu; or Carl Tidwell, professor of Business/CIS at carl.tidwell@centralaz.edu.
Editor’s note: Ms. Askey is executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College