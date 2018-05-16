Central Arizona College to offer Customer Service Academy

Central Arizona College Workforce Development will launch a new Customer Service Academy, beginning in June.

Bob Duke, director of workforce development, said the noncredit program is centered on results from the Pinal County Skills Assessment surveys as well as discussions with local business members and chambers of commerce.

“The academy will offer noncredit, short courses designed to empower employees with the skills needed to effectively work with customers and co-workers,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Courses are designed to last no more than eight hours. At the completion of the five-course series, participants will be awarded a noncredit certificate.”

The first course, focusing on customer service, will be Monday, June 4 through Thursdaay, June 7, at the CAC Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado in Casa Grande. Class will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m.

Students who attend will learn about customer service, attitude affecting customer service, identifying customers’ needs, using customer service to generate return business, building good in-person customer service, providing good customer service over the phone, connecting customers through online tools and how to deal with difficult customers.

Traci McDonald, a senior underwriter in the mortgage and loan field for CrossCountry Mortgage, Inc., will teach the customer service course, according to a press release.

He is an experienced executive and professional trainer who has held senior mortgage underwriter and loan positions with Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase banks, where he developed successful teams.

Additional academy courses include: Telephone Etiquette, June 18-21; Handling a Difficult Customer, July 9–12; Conflict Resolution, July 23-26; and Critical Thinking, August 6-9

Registration is required and the special introductory course fee is $29. To register online, visit www.centralaz.edu. For those who have not previously attended CAC, click on the admissions tab and click on apply now.

For current CAC students, select registration under Quick Links or visit the student portal. Registration may also be completed in person at any CAC campus.