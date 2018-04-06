Central Arizona College to host cyber education program

Central Arizona College is offering the Air Force Association’s Cyberpatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program, which is free and will run from June 11-15 at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
This summer camp program is open to high school students who have completed the 9th-12th grade. No cyber-security or cyber-operations experience is required, according to a press release.
Students will meet for the program — which will also take place at Signal Peak Campus in Coolidge — from 9:45 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. each day. Students are responsible for providing their own lunch as cafeteria service will be available only at the Signal Peak Campus.
Throughout the week, students will learn skills in cyber safety and cybersecurity, a release states. The program is divided into five modules.
Module 1 provides an introduction to the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, cybersecurity career opportunities, cyber ethics, online safety, how computers work, and cyber threats.
In Module 2, students will learn about Cybersecurity principles, virtual machines, basic Windows security policies and tools, and account management. Students will follow along with the Windows 10 demonstration image.
Windows file protections, auditing and monitoring, and introduction to Linux will be covered in Module 3 and Module 4 focuses on Ubuntu 16 terminology and concepts, basic graphical user interface security, basic command line security, and intermediate Ubuntu security.
Students will follow along and work with the Ubuntu 16 demonstration image. At the conclusion of the camp, students will compete in a Mini-CyberPatriot competition on the provided Windows 10 and Ubuntu 16 competition images.
Applications are now being accepted. For questions regarding the Cyberpatriot Summer Camp Program, or to receive a registration form, contact Michael Bogner, Professor of CIS-Programming at 520-494-5467 or via email at michael.bogner@centralaz.edu.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.