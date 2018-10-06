Central Arizona College shows documentary to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

Central Arizona College Superstition Campus at 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Arizona College’s Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association, The Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement and The Visual and Performing Arts Division will have a special viewing of the documentary “Underwater Dreams.”

Narrated by Michael Peña, the documentary chronicles the story of how four Phoenix-area high school students, the sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants, learned how to build underwater robots and compete against MIT in the process.

The viewings are free and open to community members, students and staff.

Showings will be shown at the following times/campuses:

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 3-5 p.m., Signal Peak Campus – T116, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge

Monday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m., Maricopa Campus – A102, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7-9 p.m., Superstition Mountain Campus – F129, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction

For further information, contact Heather Moulton, Phi Theta Kappa adviser, at 520-494-5384.

