Central Arizona College recognizes GED graduates

Central Arizona College recognized 14 individuals for completing the GED or high school equivalency test during a commencement ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the CAC San Tan Campus.

Three students, Brandi Laaksonen, Rachell Miles and Megan Zwetzig, shared their own stories that led them to the accomplishment.

The following students received their GED during the ceremony: Blaine Ballard, Mackenzie Banks, Marcella Gamez, Yoana Garcia, Gerrad Kowlsen, Justin Hernandez, Kylie Hess, Brandi Laaksonen, Rachell Miles, Tyler Sabin, Samantha Sifter, Kari Ann Taylor, Shayla Truesdell and Megan Zwetzig.

CAC’s GED classes help students prepare to take the GED test by providing instruction in civics, math, reading and writing, social studies, science, college preparation and career exploration.

Each class has 45 hours of classroom instruction. Students must be 16 years old and not enrolled in school.

GED classes are available at the Casa Grande Center and Maricopa, Signal Peak, Aravaipa, Superstation Mountain and San Tan campuses.

For more information about GED classes, visit centralaz.edu/ged.

