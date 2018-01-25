CAC receives donation from Daisy Brand for industrial maintenance certificate program

The Central Arizona College Foundation recently received an equipment donation from Daisy Brand to benefit the new Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College Career Training industrial maintenance certificate.
Daisy Brand, which are active members of the CAC Advanced Technology Advisory Board, were made aware of a need for additional forklifts for the hoist and rigging class. They were retiring two of their operational Toyota stand-up forklifts and donated them to CAC along with one trickle charger for batteries.
“We are grateful to Daisy Brand for their donation and support of CAC. The forklifts will be used to help students develop the skills required to successfully complete their class and prepare them for future careers,” said Julie Leonard, TAACCCT grant coordinator.
For more than 48 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.
Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College