Central Arizona College nursing pinning ceremony held

Sixteen Central Arizona College students were recognized for completing the college’s nursing program during the 58th nursing division pinning ceremony recently held at the Signal Peak Campus. Three of the 16 were acknowledged for completing the NAU Concurrent Enrollment Program.

The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition of nursing schools across the country, signifies a student’s completion of one of the most challenging curricula offered in higher education.

CAC President Dr. Jackie Elliott provided a welcome and Denise Dion, nursing faculty, addressed the graduates.

Once the graduates received their pins, class speaker Karen Garcia thanked the nursing faculty for their leadership, role modeling and support.

Angela Campos received the Academician Award and MacKenzie McHugh earned the program’s Clinician Award.

Angela Campos and Lucy Sainz received awards from the CAC nursing club, CASNA for their outstanding participation

The evening concluded with a candle lighting ceremony and the graduates taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge. The pledge, an adaption of the physician’s Hippocratic Oath, was written in 1893 by Mrs. Lystra E. Gretter and the Farrand Training School for Nurses in Detroit.

The following students received their pins during the ceremony and will receive an associate of applied science degree: Dalila Ayala, Nicole Badiola, Angela Campos (NAU/CEP student), Bianca Castillo, Caylan Cessna, Annabelle Everling, Jessica Furnish, Karen Garcia (NAU/CEP student), Alondra Hall, Norma Magana, MacKenzie McHugh, Andrea Murrieta, Jacob Range, Kristin Razo, Lucy Sainz and Dally Sue Smith (NAU/CEP student).

