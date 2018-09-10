Central Arizona College in Apache Junction plans community education classes

Community education classes are offered at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
Register at centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning. For more information, contact Joel Beck, program coordinator, at 480-677-7721 or joel.beck@centralaz.edu.
Classes include:
- ”Pottery on the Wheel,” with instructor KimmBerly Ioane. The subject is CME 070CQ and the section is 19OE1053 for the 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Oct. 16-Dec. 11 (no class on Nov 20), class in room SMC/A119. It will also be taught as section 19OE1054 for the 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Oct. 18-Dec. 13 (no class on Nov. 22), class in room SMC/A119. The class fee is $160.
- ”Mah Jongg,” with instructor Sandra Koenig. The subject is CME 070DC and the section is 19OE2261 for the 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 17-Oct. 22, class in room SMC/A128. It will also be taught as section 19OE2262 for the 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 29-Dec. 10 (no class Nov. 12), class in room SMC/128. The class fee is $10.
- ”Line Dancing: Fun and Exercise,” with instructor Tobia Eaks. The subject is CME 070LQ and the section is 19OE1464 for the 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 17-Dec. 10 (no class on Nov. 12), class in room SMC/A111. The fee is $15.
- ”Gentle Yoga,” with instructor Jana Baldwin. The subject is CME 00032 and the section is 19OE0170 for the 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 10, class in room SMC/A128. It will also be taught as section 19OE0171 for the 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 7, class in room SMC/A128; and as section 19OE0172 for the 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 14-Dec. 12 (no class on Nov. 12 or 21), class in room SMC/A128. The class fee is $69.
- ”Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People,” with instructor Craig Coffman. The subject is CME 00063 and the section is 19OE3242 for the 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, class in a room to be determined. The fee is $29.
- ”Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People,” with instructor Craig Coffman. The subject is CME 00065 and the section is 19OE3443 for the 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, class in a room to be determined. The fee is $29.
- ”Meditation for Relaxation and Stress Relief,” with instructor Jennifer McGraw. The subject is CME 070WG and the section is 19OE2949 for the 6:30-7:30 pm. Mondays, Oct. 1-Nov. 26 (no class on Nov. 22) class in room SMC/A128. The fee is $65.
