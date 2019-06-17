Central Arizona College food pantries open to assist students

Central Arizona College Superstition Campus at 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Central Arizona College recognizes the reality of food insecurity among its student population and the extent to which hunger affects communities.

In the U.S., an estimated 40 million people, including 12 million children, struggle with hunger. In Pinal County alone, nearly 60,000 people struggle with food insecurity on a regular basis. The CAC Food Pantry is part of a larger initiative intended to improve student success and increase upward mobility by combating the negative effects of hunger.

CAC Food Pantry locations are now open at all Central Arizona College library locations. To receive assistance, students may visit any library location and ask an employee for access to the CAC Food Pantry. No identification or personal information will be required to receive goods. Please note that all libraries are closed Friday through Sunday.

Library locations, all open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, are:

Aravaipa Campus, 80440 E. Aravaipa Road in Winkelman.

Maricopa Campus, 17945 N. Regent Drive in Maricopa:

San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley. :

Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

CAC Food Pantry locations are continually being re-stocked. Those in need are invited to visit and take items as needed.

For those interested in helping to support the CAC Food Pantries, canned or non-perishable items can be dropped off to any CAC Library. The most requested items include peanut butter and other nut butters, dry pasta, pasta sauce, ramen cups, canned meat/fish, granola bars, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste).

Monetary donations may be made through the CAC Foundation at centralaz.edu/community/foundation/giving/donation. Select “Other” under “Please direct my donation to:” and note CAC Food Pantry in “Additional Information.”

For additional information, go to centralaz.edu/food-pantry.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is Central Arizona College’s executive director of public relations and marketing.

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College