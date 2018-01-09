Central Arizona College announces December 2017 graduates, including Superstition Mountain campus

Central Arizona College recognized the following students who represent the December 2017 graduating class. The listing is organized alphabetically by campus location and includes the degree the student received.
An asterisk (*) after the degree indicates the student graduated with honors, according to a press release.
Aravaipa campus
Angelina Flores, Associate General Studies
Matthew Fode, Associate of Science*
Josette Kimmel, Associate of Science
Rosalia Linda Marquez, Associate of Science*
Maricopa campus
Lawrence A. Donald II, Associate of Arts*
Yanira Guadalupe Ferrer, Associate of Business
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Associate of Science
Brenda Mukamba Jackson, Associate of Arts*
Nicholas Kaltved, Associate of Applied Science
Michaela Jean Korges, Associate of Arts*
Tiffany Ann Nolan, Associate General Studies*
Claudia Karina Portillo, Associate of Arts
Raelene A. Schlig, Associate of General Studies
Luke Amos Spencer, Associate of Business
Xiamara Kiana Sultan, Associate of General Studies
Angel Vargas, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies
Superstition Mountain campus
Daniela Arellano, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Elizabeth Bouchier, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Rebecca Brandon, Associate of Applied Science – Business
Luke Forrest Butcher, Associate of Business
Jordan Capozzi, Associate of Arts
Andrea Castano, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Amanda Clark, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Lindsey Dale, Associate of Business
Debra Duarte, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology
Cindy Fletcher, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Juan Garcia Jr., Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology
McKenna I. Gardner, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Alyssa Graham, Associate of Arts*
Johnathan Hanson, Associate of Business
April Hiscox, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Ted Johnson, Associate of Science*
Jennifer Kussey, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology
Kacy LaMonica, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Mattie Lynch, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Jessica McBride, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies
Tanae Mifsud, Associate of Arts
Magdalena Olivas-Cardiel, Associate of Business
Hirali Ashok Patel, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Paul Petrucelly, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Bradley Rogers, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Lindsey Streibich, Associate of Arts
Jamie L. Totland, Associate of Business
Tiffany Williams, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology
Kaitlyn Ziglar, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*
Signal Peak campus
Diana Abanto, Associate of Arts
Michael Behrens, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Motolani Bello, Associate of Arts
Sosha Beseke, Associate of Arts*
Jonathan Bouldin, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies
Alexandria Bratset, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Chaya B. Broad, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician
Krista Caid, Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education
Wendy M. Canlas, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Adrian Cardenas, Associate of Arts
Kendal Carr, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology
Emmalyn Castro, Associate of Science
Christopher Chavarria, Associate of Science
Shannon Cheetham, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Sean Cole, Associate of General Studies
Justice Coomes, Associate of Arts
Hannah Cordle, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician
Mariela Corral, Associate of Arts
Clayton Cox IV, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician
Eva Crossman, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
Elizabeth Cuellar-Torres, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Arcelia Cuevas, Associate of General Studies
Renee Davis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Lisabel de Anda, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Lee Edward DeVaney, Jr., Associate of Arts
Yesenia Dominguez, Associate of General Studies*
Tristan Alexander Dziewior Kay, Associate of Science*
Megan East, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Maria de Jesus Eaton, Associate of Arts
Kendal L. Edgington, Associate of Applied Science in Accounting and Business*
Ebony Edwards, Associate of Arts
Pedro Egurrola, Associate of Applied Science – Equine Management and Training
Felicity Ellis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Slade Farrow, Associate of Arts – Agriculture
Lluvia L. Felix, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Kayleigh Ferguson, Associate of Arts
Martha Flores, Associate of Arts
Angel Garcia, Associate of Arts
Kimberly J. Garcia, Associate of Arts
Ramsey G. Garcia, Associate of Arts
Aaron George, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology*
Lourdes Grijalva, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Jasmine Granderson, Associate of Arts*
Nicole Gutierrez, Associate of Applied Science -Early Childhood Education – Infant/Toddler
Bonna J. Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Sara Hammer, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Samantha P. Harber, Associate of Arts
Elisa Hernandez, Associate of Arts*
Dana Howell, Associate of Applied Science -Massage Therapy*
Debra A. Infanté, Associate of Applied Science – Health Information Technology
Devon Robert Jones, Associate of Science
Eleanor Juarez, Associate of Arts*
Shannon Keeling, Associate of Arts Agriculture*
Jonathan Koppel, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology*
Tiffany Landis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Nicholas S. Larsen, Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science – Culinary Arts*
Jeremy M. Leary, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology*
Crystal Leija, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Krista Loewenhagen, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Ana Lovelace, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Christy L. Manford, Associate of Arts
Jesseca Mares, Associate of Arts
Jessica Marler, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies
Dylan Marley, Associate of Applied Science – Live Audio and Lighting
Vanessa Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Ashley McHugh, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
Jonna M. McKelvey, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
Sadie Lee Merrell, Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Design
Dean Miller, Associate of Applied Science – Accounting*
Kristie M. Moncada, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Leticia Navarro, Associate of Science*
Meagan Neary, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Ngoc M. Ngo, Associate of Arts*
Alex Palacios, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies
Joquitta Palmer, Associate of Arts
Sofya Pangburn, Associate of Arts*
Hiren Patel, Associate of Arts
Natividad Patena, Jr., Associate of General Studies
Aaron Perez, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Audrey Denee Petersen, Associate of Arts*
Janae Phillips, Associate of Arts
Sandra Portillo, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Madelin N. Potter, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology*
Mary J. Rae, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Tracy G. Rascon, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Elmer Roman, Associate of Arts*
Brian J. Romer, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies*
Rochel Schemtob, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
Summer Shy, Associate of Applied Science – Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technology*
Kieran Siegrist, Associate of Arts – Elementary Education
Regina Siquieros, Associate of Arts
Dionne Smith, Associate of Arts
Debra Soufleris, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
Gloria Patricia Suarez, Associate of Arts
Nicole Townsend, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Nancy Tran, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Jessica Doreen Van Vleet, Associate of Arts
Destiny De”O”Shay Vaughn, Associate of General Studies
Julie Waters, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Valorie Wilson, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*
Janice H. Winter, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*
William Wiseman, Associate of Business
Vincent Yubeta, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology
Ana Zaragoza, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
San Tan campus
Naomi Barraza, Associate of Arts*
Jeremy A. Bell, Associate of Business
Ashley Bilbrey, Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Design
Damian Danelowitz, Associate of Business
Natassja Ekaterina de la Fuente, Associate of General Studies
Leah Finney, Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education
Marisa Fry, Associate of Arts
Sean Gardiner, Associate of Arts
Andrea Greeley, Associate of General Studies
Amberly Hileman, Associate of Business
Alysse Knudson, Associate of Science*
Aaron Miller, Associate of Arts
Mikayla Petorella, Associate of Arts
Courtney Rena Ploussard, Associate of Arts
Taylor Ramirez, Associate of Arts
Jared Silvas, Associate of Arts
Jocelyne Valenzuela, Associate of Arts
Mitchell Webb, Associate of Arts
