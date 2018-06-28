Central Arizona College accepting applications for Summer Bridge program

Central Arizona College’s 2018 Summer Bridge program is still accepting applications from recent high school graduates, beginning with the class of 2016, and GED recipients are invited to experience life as a college student this summer.

Summer Bridge will take place Sunday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 16 at the CAC Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

Summer Bridge is a free five-day extended orientation to college. During Summer Bridge, students learn skills in time-management, health, wellness, financial management, decision-making and many other topics crucial to success in college, a press release states.

For more than 15 years, Summer Bridge at Central Arizona College has provided students a college orientation. The TRIO Summer Bridge program is the only all-inclusive residential college orientation program held in Arizona, according to a press release.

Among the benefits for students who attend TRIO Summer Bridge is the Peer Mentor program. Students are assigned a peer mentor and are encouraged to meet with their mentor as often as necessary throughout the fall semester while they adjust to college life.

Other benefits of being enrolled as a TRIO student include, individualized advising as well as academic and social support, trips throughout the semester, visits to all universities in Arizona, application fee waivers for all in-state universities upon transfer and free tutoring, copying, faxing and the use of laptops in the TRIO office.

Students interested in Summer Bridge should log on to the school’s website to download a fillable application. Certain eligibility requirements are based on federal guidelines. Applications also may be obtained in the “T” Building (T204) on the CAC Signal Peak Campus.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.