CCJH Principal Castelhano to receive Arizona Music Educators Association outstanding administrator award

Courtney Castelhano, Cactus Canyon Junior High School principal, is to receive the Arizona Music Educators Association’s outstanding administrator award during a Hall of Fame luncheon Feb. 1 in Mesa.

It will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center, 200 N. Centennial Way in the Arizona ballroom, according to a release.

The award is given in recognition of demonstrated leadership concerning music instruction within schools. The recipient of this award must demonstrate outstanding support of the total music education program that the administrator is responsible for.

Recipients are nominated by the general membership and affirmed by the AMEA nominating committee. CCJH teachers Andie Chung, Lisa Schroeder and Kroy Miller wrote letters of recommendations for Mrs. Castelhano, according to the release.

“I have seen and been directly affected by Mrs. Castelhano taking action amongst our district and community finding creative solutions to difficult challenges so our students in the performing arts will have the best possible outcomes,” Lisa Schroeder, a drama teacher who recently staged a musical at Cactus Canyon Junior High, said in the release. “Often Mrs. Castelhano is found volunteering her expertise, support and time to these programs in need.”

Mrs. Schroeder, Mr. Miller and Ms. Chung commended Mrs. Castelhano for her outstanding leadership and support of music education, as well as her willingness to mentor staff, according to the release.

“For me, it is very important that the administration cares about students as well as the program,” Ms. Chung, choral director at CCJH and Apache Junction High School, said in the release. “Mrs. Castelhano never fails to attend our events and even helps as a chaperone at concerts and choral festivals.”

Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., is in the Apache Junction Unified School District.

